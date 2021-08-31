Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $21.97 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $21,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC traded down $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $458.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.