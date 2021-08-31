Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases 1,360 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total value of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,577.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,863 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.74. 720,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,437. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $312.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

