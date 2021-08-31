Cryptobuyer (XPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,790.33

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 63.2% lower against the dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $80,790.33 and $159.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.89 or 0.00830044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00103484 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.