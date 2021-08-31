Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 1.9% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $38,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

DECK traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $418.45. 257,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

