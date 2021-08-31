United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.63. 2,781,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,984. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.