FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Update

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FBCD traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.01. 16,488,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,532,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.01. FBC has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.03.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

