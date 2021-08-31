Short Interest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rises By 38.3%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

KSU stock traded down $12.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.67. 4,815,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 212.63 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

