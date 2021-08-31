Short Interest in Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Expands By 35.6%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of GALXF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,379. Galaxy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

About Galaxy Resources

Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.