GamerCoin Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $22.72 million and $11.36 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00161035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.95 or 0.07307502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.14 or 1.00645177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.42 or 0.00839078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

