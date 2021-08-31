Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 306,931 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,931 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $20,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% during the first quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

