Dreamcoin (DRM) Price Down 23.2% This Week

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Dreamcoin has a total market capitalization of $46,448.77 and approximately $9.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dreamcoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002520 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00066384 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00056576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00161035 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin (DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,665,347 coins. The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

