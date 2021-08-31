Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 42,588 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,364,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $23,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTAQ. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,643,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,155,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 71,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,396. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

