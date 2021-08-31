Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to “Hold”

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 399,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,268. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

