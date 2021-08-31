Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells $224,454.48 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $224,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

Shares of ALG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.01. 22,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.90. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.