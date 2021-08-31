Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano Sells 1,435 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,074. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of -1.73.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.