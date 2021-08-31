Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Robert Cascella Purchases 15,000 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. 501,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $176.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.64. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

