California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 3,445 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

NYSE:CRC traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

