Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 772,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,957. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Jabil by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Jabil by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.