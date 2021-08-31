Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Express alerts:

EXPR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,944,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,497,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,344 shares of company stock valued at $720,627. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.