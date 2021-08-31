Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 832,641 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,228,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 832,641 shares during the quarter. People’s United Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $106,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,194. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on PBCT. Compass Point boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

