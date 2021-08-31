Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 2,974,077 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. PPD comprises approximately 1.4% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.93% of PPD worth $150,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPD by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

PPD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. 1,184,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

