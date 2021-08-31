First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 271,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 17.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 86,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

