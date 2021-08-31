Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $91.17 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $91,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,946 shares of company stock valued at $159,276,585. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $265.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,826,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42. The firm has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

