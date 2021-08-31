Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Purchases 1,208 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $21,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,193. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 120.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

