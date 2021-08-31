Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

NYSE HPQ remained flat at $$29.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,199,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,801,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.