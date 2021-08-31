Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes $250,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. 1,121,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,914. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63.

