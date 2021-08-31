Short Interest in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Increases By 22.8%

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 701,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 45.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7,858.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 555,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

