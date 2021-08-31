Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Rises By 22.2%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 271,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 142,726 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,720,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

EMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. 191,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,471. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.