Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $61,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Chegg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 986,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,890. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

