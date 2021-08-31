Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,912 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $57,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $135.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

