Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys 21,396 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in HC2 were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HC2 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in HC2 by 85.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 123,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HC2 by 127.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 200,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in HC2 by 122.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 during the first quarter worth $493,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 85,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,931. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $294.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.31.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. HC2 had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 71,000 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $282,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,085.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 11,588 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $45,540.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 255,601 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

