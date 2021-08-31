Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 513,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,937. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

