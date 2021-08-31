Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $586,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.05. 1,050,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

