Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells 173,560 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $350,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,174 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $33,965.40.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $293,112.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $34,587.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,787.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $100,889.90.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,168. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 78.58% and a negative return on equity of 4,209.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth $38,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $55,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

