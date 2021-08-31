George P. Sakellaris Sells 3,572 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 224,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $70.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ameresco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

