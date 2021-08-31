Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson Sells 1,448 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $224,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.01. 22,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

