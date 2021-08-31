$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $198.94. 473,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,065. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

