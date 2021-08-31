Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 205,450 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,450 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.46% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $64,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 76,614,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576,383. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.