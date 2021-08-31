Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 5,111 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

