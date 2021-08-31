Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,103,000 after acquiring an additional 48,046 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 52,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 790,941 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after buying an additional 108,450 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,364,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,295,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $415.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

