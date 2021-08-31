Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) to Issue €0.15 Dividend

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GWI stock traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5.88 ($0.08). The company had a trading volume of 43,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,458. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.52, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.79. The company has a market cap of £13.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

