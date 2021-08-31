Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Down 39.2% in August

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 559,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. 651,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $81,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,996,782 shares of company stock worth $11,126,173. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

