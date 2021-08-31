Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,013. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

