Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS EMMA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 11,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,531. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

