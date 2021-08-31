Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS EMMA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 11,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,531. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
