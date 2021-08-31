Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Sells 4,240 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Jed Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26.

CNMD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.34. 227,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

