Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 78,311 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,548,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,311 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $83,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,959,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. 14,183,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,633,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

