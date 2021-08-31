MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $1,251,599.36 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,251,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 324,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,811. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

