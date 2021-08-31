MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $1,251,599.36 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,251,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 324,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,811. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
