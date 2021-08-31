Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 79,124 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,124 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. 34,431,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,146,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

