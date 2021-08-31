Critical Comparison: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) vs. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -12.76% -93.73% -26.69% Coupang N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Blue Apron and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.21 -$46.15 million N/A N/A Coupang $11.97 billion 4.35 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Blue Apron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Apron and Coupang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43

Blue Apron currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 122.36%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $46.86, indicating a potential upside of 56.40%. Given Blue Apron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Coupang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coupang beats Blue Apron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

