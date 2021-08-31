The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) vs. KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Head to Head Survey

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get KBC Group alerts:

59.6% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

KBC Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. KBC Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KBC Group and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 1 10 2 0 2.08 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 1 0 3.00

KBC Group currently has a consensus target price of $68.36, suggesting a potential upside of 62.65%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.58%. Given KBC Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KBC Group is more favorable than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KBC Group and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.42 $1.64 billion $1.91 22.01 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $494.20 million 3.63 $147.22 million $3.04 10.96

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 29.36% 12.19% 0.79% The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 30.00% 16.63% 1.10%

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats KBC Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.